SEEN HIM? Man Threatened Victim With Handgun At Newark Gas Station, Authorities Say

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man who threatened a victim with a gun at a Newark gas station, they said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Roger Harris, 50, who was armed with a handgun during the June 24 incident at an Exxon gas station on Elizabeth Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Harris fled the scene in an older model silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a temporary New Jersey license plate, Ambrose said.

Harris is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 230 pounds with a dark brown complexion, low-cut hair and brown eyes, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding Harris’s whereabouts is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

