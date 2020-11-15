SEEN HIM? Man In Car That Rear-Ended Another In Newark Wanted For Robbing Driver At Gunpoint

A couple that had gotten out of their car to assess damage from a minor accident were robbed at gunpoint by a 34-year-old man in the vehicle that struck them, and remained at large more than a week later, authorities said Sunday evening.

The two were rear-ended around 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 6 near Route 21 and Murray Street, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

When the victim and his passenger exited his vehicle to inspect for damages, they were robbed at gunpoint by two men in the vehicle that hit their car, Ambrose said.

The men removed a bag from the victim’s vehicle that contained several credit cards and cash, according to Ambrose.

A warrant was subsequently issued for the arrest of Rafael Maldonado on a robbery charge.

He is described as being 5"8' and 200 pounds, with a receding black hair and brown eyes.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rafael Maldonado to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

