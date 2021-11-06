Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
SEEN HIM? Irvington Man Reported Missing

Cecilia Levine
Eric R. Bunyan
Eric R. Bunyan Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Essex County are seeking the public's help in locating a 31-year-old man.

Eric R. Bunyan, of Irvington, was last seen on the 200 block of Camden Street in Newark, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He last communicated with his family on Tuesday, June 8.

He is described as 5’6” tall, approximately 170 pounds, and last seen wearing orange shorts, a white t-shirt and a blue baseball cap.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Eric R. Bunyan to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

