SEE ANYTHING? Newark Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

Authorities are seeking the public's help in a fatal shooting investigation.

Yasin Welch, 28, was shot Tuesday near Fairmount and Central avenues, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

He was pronounced dead around 3:20 p.m., at University Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.

