Ride Share Driver Choking On Gum Saved By PAPD Officer At Newark Airport

A fast-acting Port Authority Police Officer came to the rescue of a choking ride share driver at Newark Airport last week.

Ziva Yildiz was crouched over the roadway of Pitcairn Road when PAPD Officer Len Hoffman spotted him around 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, his department said.

Hoffman sprang into action by performing the life-saving Heimlich maneuver and, after eight abdominal thrusts, the gum blocking the driver’s airway was released.

Yildiz said he was extremely grateful for Officer Hoffman.

