DV Pilot Police & Fire

REWARD: $10K Offered In Irvington Killings Of Rahway Brothers

Tarik Barnes and Malik McCallister
Tarik Barnes and Malik McCallister Photo Credit: Facebook photos

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the shooting deaths of two Essex County brothers.

The money is being offered by Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program in connection with the July 4 homicides of Malik A. McCallister, 38, and Tarik R. Barnes, 42, in Irvington.

The Rahway brothers were shot around midnight on Montrose Terrace.

McCallister was pronounced dead at Beth Israel at 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 5. Barnes was pronounced dead at 2:09 the same day at University Hospital.

No arrests have been. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

