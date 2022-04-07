Popular Motorcyclist Killed In NJ Firetruck Crash

Those who knew Barry Dowdell, Jr. were grieving his loss this Fourth of July.

The Allentown native was struck by a firetruck and ejected from his bike around 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, authorities said.

He was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m., a spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The collision is being in investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau.

Meanwhile, countless tributes poured in on social media. Here are just some.

