Police: Newark Man Tampering With City Surveillance Camera Had Brass Knuckles

A Newark man found tampering with a city surveillance camera was found with brass knuckles by police responding to the scene, authorities said.

Supreme Cockran, 26, ran from officers who found him tampering with the security cameras at Madison Avenue and South 15th Street just after 2:10 a.m. Friday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Cockran was found with brass knuckles on South 14th Street shortly after, and arrested on criminal mischief and weapons charges, Ambrose said.

