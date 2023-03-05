Contact Us
Pair Dead In Newark Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Sajade A. Nichols.
Sajade A. Nichols. Photo Credit: Sajadamin Nichols Facebook

Authorities have identified one of two men killed in Newark over the weekend.

Sajade A. Nichols, 35, of Carteret, and an unidentified man were both found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 5:05 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Nichols was pronounced dead at University Hospital while the other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

