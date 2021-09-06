PA Man Accused Of Killing Newark Natives Mom, Sister Pleads Guilty But Mentally Ill

A Pennsylvania man charged with killing his mother and sister -- both Newark natives -- entered a guilty plea this week, authorities announced.

Zakiiy Carson, 37, on Tuesday pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder in the third degree in the 2018 shooting deaths of Latricia Ezell and Ashley Campfield, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

Carson who called 911 himself on Oct. 28, 2018, told dispatchers he had shot his mother and sister after an argument over treatment of his nephew, whom Ezell had been caring for while his mom was at work, authorities said.

A surveillance camera posted at the rear of a North 5th Street apartment building captured the shootings, Martin said.

The recovered projectiles and casings from the scene were discharged from a semi-automatic pistol recovered from Carson's home, Martin said.

The Lehigh County coroner's office ruled that both women died of multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

As part of the sentencing agreement, Carson will face 25 to 50 years in prison. He will also not be eligible for parole until he reaches age 60.

