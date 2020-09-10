Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice
PA Man, 28, Killed In Newark Shooting

Cecilia Levine
17-19 Vine St., Newark
17-19 Vine St., Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a Newark shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said Friday.

Lester Ingram, of Kingston, PA, was killed near 17-19 Vine St., around 3:05 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

