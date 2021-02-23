Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Here's How NJ's End To Small-Time Pot Busts, Pending Cases Immediately Affects Adults, Teens
NJ Transit Police Rescue Dog Struck By Light Rail

Cecilia Levine
NJ Transit police
NJ Transit police Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police

New Jersey Transit officers rushed to the aid of a dog pinned under the Newark Light Rail last week.

Patrol, K9 and ESU officers found the injured dog under the train on Friday.

⁣All worked together to remove the cold and injured dog without further trauma.

They stabilized the canine and rushed it to an appropriately suited K9 vehicle for its transport to an animal hospital. 

"Now this pup has promising potential for a full recovery and a good reminder to keep off the tracks," NJTPD said.

