NJ Dominos Pizza Delivery Driver Carjacked At Gunpoint

A pizza delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Essex County, authorities said.

The Dominos driver was approached from behind by an unknown individual, who placed a hard object believed to be a handgun to his back and demanded the vehicle on Ella Street in Bloomfield on Sept. 25, Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

The suspect fled on Ella Street and went east on Bloomfield Avenue.

The car was recovered the following day around 1:20 a.m., in Newark.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.