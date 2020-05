A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike overturned in on I-280 in Roseland, authorities said.

Charles L. Henderson III was headed westbound when his Harley Davidson overturned, ejecting him near milepost 5.4 in around 2:40 p.m. Friday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

