Newark Man Fatally Shot

A 38-year-old Newark man was killed in a weekend shooting, authorities said.

Larry Oliver was killed on the 100 block of Avon Avenue around 1:05 a.m., Saturday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

