Newark Man, 47, Killed In Shooting

A 47-year-old Newark man died after being shot over the weekend, authorities said.

Dana Cromer was shot on the 400 block of South 11th Street around 9:50 p.m. Friday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:15 p.m.

No arrests had been made as of Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.