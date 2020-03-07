Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark Man, 37, Killed In Irvington Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Irvington police
Irvington police Photo Credit: Irvington Police Facebook

A 37-year-old Newark man was fatally shot Thursday night in Irvington, authorities said.

Anthony E. Young was shot at the intersection of 18th Avenue and 21st Street, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

