Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: WEATHER WHOAS: Bus Slams Into NJ Turnpike Toll Plaza
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark House Fire Collapses Staircase, Displaces 4 Adults, 7 Children

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The two-alarm fire broke out toward the back of a two-and-a-half story wooden frame home at 882 S. 19th St. around 12:15 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.
The two-alarm fire broke out toward the back of a two-and-a-half story wooden frame home at 882 S. 19th St. around 12:15 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety

About 70 firefighters worked to douse an overnight blaze in Newark that displaced four adults and seven children, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire broke out toward the back of a two-and-a-half story wooden frame home at 882 S. 19th St. around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The fire caused a partial collapse of the home’s back stairs but was placed under control by 1:45 a.m., Ambrose said.

No injuries were reported aside from one firefighter who was treated at the scene for a cut on him arm, Ambrose said.

Two families consisting of four adults and seven children were relocated after the fire, which remains under investigation by members of the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.