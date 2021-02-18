Newark House Fire Collapses Staircase, Displaces 4 Adults, 7 Children

About 70 firefighters worked to douse an overnight blaze in Newark that displaced four adults and seven children, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire broke out toward the back of a two-and-a-half story wooden frame home at 882 S. 19th St. around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The fire caused a partial collapse of the home’s back stairs but was placed under control by 1:45 a.m., Ambrose said.

No injuries were reported aside from one firefighter who was treated at the scene for a cut on him arm, Ambrose said.

Two families consisting of four adults and seven children were relocated after the fire, which remains under investigation by members of the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

