NEWARK FIRE: Man Dead, 2 Hospitalized, 4 Displaced

One man died and two people were hospitalized in a house fire Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

An unresponsive man was found by firefighters on the second floor of the 3.5-story home at 412 Roseville Avenue when firefighters arrived around 12:35 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

That man was pronounced dead, and a man and woman were taken to University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire was considered under control at 1:55 p.m.

Three families including four adults, were relocated as a result of this fire.

Arson detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of this fire.

