Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: IRS Warns Of Brand-New Wave Of Scams Tied To Stimulus Checks, COVID-19
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NEWARK FIRE: Man Dead, 2 Hospitalized, 4 Displaced

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Rosevelle Avenue fire
Rosevelle Avenue fire Photo Credit: Newark PD

One man died and two people were hospitalized in a house fire Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

An unresponsive man was found by firefighters on the second floor of the 3.5-story home at 412 Roseville Avenue when firefighters arrived around 12:35 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

That man was pronounced dead, and a man and woman were taken to University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire was considered under control at 1:55 p.m.

Three families including four adults, were relocated as a result of this fire.

Arson detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of this fire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.