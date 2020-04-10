Newark Driver Charged In Upstate NY Thruway Hit-Run Crash That Killed Two

A tractor-trailer driver from Newark was extradited to New York and charged with a hit-and-run crash on the New York State Thruway that killed two people.

A car slid under his rig when Quentin D. Campbell, 55, made an illegal U-turn in the Monroe County town of Wheatland, just west of Rochester, around 4:15 a.m. Sept. 4, New York State Police reported.

Campbell kept going, pulled off at Exit 46, then removed a piece of debris from the rig in the parking lot of a hotel before continuing on, they said.

Both victims were from Tennessee, State Police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a seriously injured passenger died at a local hospital hours later, they said.

Campbell remained held without bail in the Monroe County Jail pending an Oct. 21 court appearance after being extradited from New Jersey this past week, records show.

He's charged with two counts of manslaughter and with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

