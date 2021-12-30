Nervous Robbery Suspects In Speeding Car Had 2 Loaded Handguns, Police In Essex County Say

A motor vehicle stop of a speeding vehicle without front plates in Essex County turned up two loaded handguns -- one of which was stolen, authorities said.

Detectives from the Orange Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force were on crime prevention patrols near White and Cleveland streets Dec. 17, when they saw the car heading south on Cleveland, police said.

Detectives immediately recognized the occupants of the vehicle as Kelly Collin, Alterry Devalon and Keryl Greenidge. The three men are known to police to have engaged in criminal activity including street-level robberies, police said.

All three individuals appeared to be extremely nervous, avoided eye contact with officers, and did not give clear answers to investigatory questions. After being warned multiple times to keep his hands out of his pockets during the stop, Greenidge was asked to exit the car, police said.

Once out of the vehicle, a detective frisked Greenidge and found a 9mm Glock 43 handgun loaded with armor-piercing bullets in his front waistband, authorities said. The serial number was defaced.

Greenidge was immediately handcuffed and the gun secured.

All occupants were removed from the vehicle and frisked. As a result, a loaded Taurus 45 caliber handgun with armor-piercing bullets, was recovered out of the waistband of Devalon. This second handgun was later found to be stolen out Georgia.

All three individuals were placed under arrest and each was charged with possession of a handgun, conspiracy, and possession of armor-piercing bullets.

Police Director Todd R. Warren and Chief of Police Vincent Vitiello recognized the diligent work of the officers involved and would like to commend the Detectives on removing a violent offender and weapons off of the streets of the City of Orange Township. Mayor Dwayne D. Warren, Esq, also commended the officers for their “swift action to take three dangerous, armed criminals off the streets of Orange”.

