Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Wine Chiller Murder: Jersey Shore Woman Charged In Wife's Killing Extradited From Texas
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Mom, 6-Year-Old Daughter Shot Dead In West Orange Apartment

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Susan Court apartments, West Orange
Susan Court apartments, West Orange Photo Credit: Google Maps

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found dead by a family member in their West Orange apartment, authorities said.

Both Sushmiba Bardhan, 36, and her daughter were killed Sunday, in their Susan Court apartment, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and West Orange Police Chief James P. Abbott said Tuesday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, said authorities who were not releasing further information.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The preliminary investigation indicates there is no danger to the community.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.