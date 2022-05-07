Men Killed In Two Separate July 4th Newark Shootings: Prosecutor

Police are asking for the public's help after two shootings hours apart left two men dead in Newark on Monday, July 4.

Officers were called to the first shooting around 12:35 p.m. on the 100 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard, where they found 39-year-old Raakin J. Brown with gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said alongside Acting Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave.

Brown, of Newark, was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.

The second shooting took place just after 5 p.m. on the 200 block of South Eighth Street, authorities said.

Responding officers found 42-year-old Malik Taylor with gunshot wounds, they said.

Taylor, of East Orange, was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:42 pm.

No arrests have been made in the shootings, which police say were unrelated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847- 7432 or 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

