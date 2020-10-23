Man Facing 10 Years Behind Bars, Deportation For Violent Attack On NJ Planned Parenthood

A Massachusetts man is facing 10 years in State Prison and deportation after pleading guilty to intentionally crashing a stolen bakery truck into a Planned Parenthood clinic, injuring two patients and a staff member, authorities said Friday.

Marckles Alcius, 34, of Lowell, MA, admitted he was trying to destroy the East Orange building when he crashed a stolen bakery truck into the clinic's on Feb. 14, 2018, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Two female patients at the facility for routine medical care, including one who was pregnant, were injured.

Alcius entered the guilty plea before Superior Court Judge Nancy Sivilli, and will be sentenced to a combined 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, Stephens said.

He must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to Assistant Prosecutor Adam B. Wells, who handled the case.

Alcium pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, causing or risking widespread injury or damage and being in possession of the stolen truck, which he used as a weapon, authoriites said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021.

Alcius admitted he was targeting the Planned Parenthood and was willing to die, according to Stephens.

Alcius, who was in the country legally, will face deportation to Haiti after he serves his sentence, authorities said.

Alcius was charged with terrorism, a first-degree offense which carries 30-year sentence. As part of the plea agreement, that charge will be dismissed.

Acting Prosecutor Stephens thanked the Planned Parenthood of Metro New Jersey for assisting the investigation.

