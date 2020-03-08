Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Tearful Judge Salas Details Moments Before Deadly Attack On Family, Son Takes Husband's Bullet
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man, 36, Killed At Newark House In Weekend Stabbing

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
26 Taylor St. in Newark
26 Taylor St. in Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Newark home over the weekend, authorities said.

Victorino Garcia was stabbed at 26 Taylor St., around 2:41 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release.

He was pronounced dead at University Hospital less than an hour later, Stephens said.

Details surrounding the incident were unclear. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.