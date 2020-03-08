Man, 36, Killed At Newark House In Weekend Stabbing

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Newark home over the weekend, authorities said.

Victorino Garcia was stabbed at 26 Taylor St., around 2:41 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release.

He was pronounced dead at University Hospital less than an hour later, Stephens said.

Details surrounding the incident were unclear. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

