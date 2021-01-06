'Let Me Get Your Snapchat': Montclair Police Probe Attempted Luring

Contact Us
Montclair police cars
Montclair police cars Photo Credit: Montclair Police Department Facebook

Montclair police are investigating reports of an attempted luring.

The alleged victim said she was walking on South Park Street when she was approached by an unknown man in a car on May 27, Montclair Police Sgt. Terence Turner said.

The driver said, “Hey come over to my car. Let me get your Snapchat," according to police.

The victim refused, but the male then said, "Hey get in my car," Turner said.

The victim again refused and the vehicle fled north on Orange Road towards Hillside Avenue, police said. 

The suspect was described as a black male, in his early 20's, slender build with short dark hair, and stubble beard. 

He was wearing a black t shirt. The only description of the vehicle was a grey four door sedan. 

No make or model was provided. Anyone with information can contact Detective Jamar Jones at (973) 509-4705.

