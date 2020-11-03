Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
KNOW HIM? Police Say Man Knocked Victim Cold In Unprovoked Newark Penn Station Attack

Cecilia Levine
Police say this man knocked a victim cold in an unprovoked attack at Newark Penn Station.
Police say this man knocked a victim cold in an unprovoked attack at Newark Penn Station. Photo Credit: NJTPD

Authorities in Newark are seeking a man who they say knocked a victim cold in an unprovoked attack at Newark Penn Station.

Surveillance footage shows the man hitting a victim on March 6 near the Plaza East entrance around 7:20 p.m., NJ Transit police said.

The victim suffered a head injury as a result, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male in a black leather jacket, black winter cap, black backpack, dark pants with a graphic design on the left pant leg and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call NJ Transit Police Department's central communications at ( 800) 242-0236 , reference case 20- 01743.

