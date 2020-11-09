KNOW HIM? Bloomfield Police Seek Beauty Store Thief

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Valerie Musson
Bloomfield police are seeking the man who stole flat irons from Sally Beauty on Bloomfield Avenue.
Bloomfield police are seeking the man who stole flat irons from Sally Beauty on Bloomfield Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Bloomfield police

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say stole two flat irons worth nearly $157 from a Bloomfield beauty store.

The manager of Sally’s Beauty on Bloomfield Avenue saw a younger Hispanic man pictured above steal the electronic tools on Sept. 5, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Bloomfield Police.

