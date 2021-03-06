KNOW ANYTHING? $5K Reward For Info On Essex County Hit-And-Run That Killed Lyndhurst Woman

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Lyndhurst woman.

Roseann Ratz was crossing the street with a friend near Washington Avenue and Rutgers Place in Nutley when she was hit by a driver who fled the scene on Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ratz was taken to St. Joseph’s University Hospital and pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. the next day, authorities said.

The investigation is active, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

