Irvington Man, 23, Fatally Shot In Newark

An Irvington man was shot and killed in Newark, authorities said.

Tyzier White, 23, was shot near Campbell Street and University Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

