Intervening Neighbor, 2 Cops Stabbed By East Orange Man In Newark Assault: Authorities

An East Orange man who'd assaulted a woman in a Newark apartment has been charged with stabbing his intervening neighbor and responding officers, authorities said.

Michael D. Cherry assaulted a woman inside an apartment o the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities in Newark said.

The altercation spilled into the hallway where Cherry stabbed a neighbor, two responding officers and apparently injured a third officer, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

One officer was stabbed in the left side of his back and in his right hand. The second officer was stabbed in his right arm. The third officer was injured and treated for a laceration to the knee after being kicked by the suspect during the incident, police said.

All three officers were transported to University Hospital for treatment and were in stable condition.

Cherry was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, disarming a law enforcement officer, and terroristic threats.

