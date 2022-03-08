Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Route 46 Gas Station Robbed At Knifepoint In Broad Daylight
DV Pilot Police & Fire

ID Sought For Road-Raged Newark Driver Who Assaulted Victim With Mace

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Recognize this car? Authorities are seeking clues on the driver who allegedly assaulted another driver with mace during a heated road rage incident.

The driver of the vehicle pictured above is accused of spraying mace at another driver during a quarrel on Springfield Avenue near Livingston Street on Monday, June 27, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a Wednesday, August 3 release.

The victim had been driving with three juveniles in her vehicle, Fragé said.

No injuries were reported during the alleged assault.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a silver, 4-door 2011 Kia OPT with NJ license No. E60NMZ and a ‘Baby on Board’ sticker in the rear passenger-side window.

Scroll down for additional photos.

Anyone with information about the driver or suspect vehicle is asked to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.