ID Sought For Road-Raged Newark Driver Who Assaulted Victim With Mace

Recognize this car? Authorities are seeking clues on the driver who allegedly assaulted another driver with mace during a heated road rage incident.

The driver of the vehicle pictured above is accused of spraying mace at another driver during a quarrel on Springfield Avenue near Livingston Street on Monday, June 27, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a Wednesday, August 3 release.

The victim had been driving with three juveniles in her vehicle, Fragé said.

No injuries were reported during the alleged assault.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a silver, 4-door 2011 Kia OPT with NJ license No. E60NMZ and a ‘Baby on Board’ sticker in the rear passenger-side window.

Anyone with information about the driver or suspect vehicle is asked to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

