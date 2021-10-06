Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

'I Have A Gun Don't Make A Scene:' Belleville PD On Hunt For Bank Robber

Cecilia Levine
Belleville bank robber
Belleville bank robber Photo Credit: Belleville PD

Authorities in Belleville were on the hunt for a local bank robber Thursday.

The man handed the teller at Chase Bank on Franklin Street a note saying "I have a gun don't make a scene" around 3:10 p.m., Police Det. Lt. John McAloon said.

He demanded money and fled with cash, McAloon said.

The suspect was described as a white male, thin build, wearing a NY Yankees Hat, a mask covering his face that has orange writing on it “Hermes," black long sleeved shirt, jeans and black boots.

