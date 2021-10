A 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Irvington, news reports say.

Police responding to shots fired found Alexander Saye suffering multiple gunshot wounds at 22 Averne Terrace around 12:25 a.m., RLS Media reports.

Saye was pronounced dead at the scene and the gunman remains at large.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

