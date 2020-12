Firefighters worked to douse house fire Tuesday morning in Montclair.

Flames were shooting out of the second floor of 10 Mountain Terr., when crews arrived around 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters from Montclair and Bloomfield stretched lines to extinguish the blazed on the second and third floors of the home.

The blaze was under control at approximately 12:25 p.m.

The fire was under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

