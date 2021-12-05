Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Firefighter Badly Burned In Newark Blaze That Displaced 19 Adults, 4 Children

Cecilia Levine
A Newark firefighter was burned in a blaze that displaced 19 adults and four children Wednesday. Video Credit: Newark PD

A Newark firefighter was burned in a blaze that displaced 19 adults and four children Wednesday.

The two-alarm fire broke out at two multi-family homes located at 626 S. 20th Street around 4:30 p.m., bringing nearly 70 firefighters to the scene.

The blaze was located on the first floor of one of the 3-story houses.

The injured firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his neck and was transported to University Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was considered under control at 5:40 p.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit.

