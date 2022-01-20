Essex County Man Busted For Illegally Dumping Construction Debris: Police

An Essex County man was charged Tuesday morning after he was caught illegally dumping construction waste in Newark, authorities said.

Officers responding to illegal dumping reports in the industrial area of the North Ward saw Zaire B. Bowman, 25, driving a red dump truck with its bed raised and unloading dirt mixed with stone near 21-49 McCarter Highway around 8:15 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a Thursday release.

A follow-up investigation found that Bowman, of Irvington, was illegally off-loading construction debris, O’Hara said.

Bowman was taken into custody, and his vehicle was towed and impounded. He was charged with illegally dumping solid waste and transporting solid waste.

Illegal dumping penalties total $5,000 for the first offense, $10,000 for the second offense and up to $20,000 for the third offense.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to contact the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

