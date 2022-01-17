Essex County Man, 44, Arrested For Juvenile Sex Assault: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old East Orange man was arrested for sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.

The victim told a family member immediately after the alleged assault by Abdul Crowley occurred on July 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

DNA evidence was collected which ultimately led to the charges being issued against Crowley.

Crowley was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arrested without incident and is currently detained at the Essex County Jail pending arraignment.

