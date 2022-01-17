Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex County Man, 44, Arrested For Juvenile Sex Assault: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Abdul Crowley
Abdul Crowley Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

A 44-year-old East Orange man was arrested for sexually assaulting a child, authorities said. 

The victim told a family member immediately after the alleged assault by Abdul Crowley occurred on July 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

DNA evidence was collected which ultimately led to the charges being issued against Crowley.   

 Crowley was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.  

He was arrested without incident and is currently detained at the Essex County Jail pending arraignment.  

