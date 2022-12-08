Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor

Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.

There, authorities found 107 "bricks" of heroin, 26 grams of cocaine, and 1,042 vials containing crack cocaine, said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II in a statement.

A .40-caliber handgun was also seized from one of the properties, authorities added.

Lisa Hughes and Geraldine Shoulars were booked on drug possession with intent to distribute as well as weapons charges, the Prosecutor said. State court records regarding their cases were not immediately available.

