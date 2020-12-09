Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Community Seeks 'Justice For Brooke' In Newark Shooting, 2 In Custody

Cecilia Levine
Brooke Cline/Kidanys Maldonado
Brooke Cline/Kidanys Maldonado Photo Credit: Brooke Cline/Essex County Jail

A man and a juvenile were in custody following the killing of a 34-year-old Newark woman, whose friends are seeking justice on her behalf.

Brooke Cline, 34, was found by police responding to reports of gunshots on Kearny Street in Newark with multiple gunshot wounds around early Monday morning, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital around 4:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in connection with her death: Kidanys Maldonado, 25, and a juvenile, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office told Daily Voice.

Maldonado was charged with murder and being held in the Essex County Jail.

Meanwhile Dozens Cline's friends and family took to her Facebook wall to share memories.

Forty dollars had been raised on a GoFundMe titled "Justice for Brooke" as of Saturday morning. The campaign was launched by Justina Carpinelli, with donations going toward funeral services and Cline's part of back rent owed from COVID-19

