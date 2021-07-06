Columbia High School Student Dead, Another Injured In Sports Field Shooting

An 18-year-old high school student died and another was injured in a shooting at a sports field Sunday night, authorities said.

Columbia High School junior Moussa Fofana, of Maplewood, was shot at Underhill Sports Complex around 9:30 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene approximately one hour later.

An unidentified 17-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said.

Authorities remained at the scene -- approximately six blocks from Columbia High School -- on Monday, although no arrests had been made.

“This inconceivable calamity is undoubtedly a devastating blow to our students, staff and community,” South Orange Maplewood superintendent Ronald Taylor said in a letter to parents.

