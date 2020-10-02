Cold Case Cracked: Newark Man Charged With Murder In Toms River Man's Killing

A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of a Toms River man, authorities said Friday.

William Manley, 48, shot Terrell Malone, 28, near 56 Parkhurst St., around 11:45 Aug. 16, in 2018, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Malone was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

Manley has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of weapons and possession for weapons for an unlawful purpose.

“We are pleased we were able to make an arrest in this cold case," Stephens said. "We never gave up on this case. Now we can proceed with the quest of pursuing justice for the victim’s family.’’

“The investigation of this homicide was unrelenting and I am grateful that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force successfully identified the suspect and to brought him into custody,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

