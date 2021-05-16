Boy, 16, Shot Dead In Newark

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Newark Sunday, authorities said.

Jarrod Lawson was shot on the 500 block of 15th Avenue around 12:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made as of 3 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

