Baby's Mom, 16-Year-Old Boy Charged In Newark Shooting That Injured 1-Year-Old

Cecilia Levine
Tytaneisha Wilder
Tytaneisha Wilder Photo Credit: Newark PD

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting of a 1-year-old baby in Newark, marking the second arrest in the incident, authorities said.

The baby's mom -- Tytaneisha Wilder, of East Orange -- initially pointed a handgun at the boy and the group she was disputing with on Monday, April 12, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

That's when the teen boy fired back, O'Hara said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near 14th Avenue and South 6th Street around 2:05 p.m., after a 1-year-old arrived at University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

The child is reportedly in stable condition, however, the New Jersey Department of Child Permanency and Protection has been notified of the shooting.

Footage from the scene shows the teen boy firing at Wilder during an argument, authorities said.

Police recovered the handgun used by Wilder, who was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The 16-year-old male faces five counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“This shooting was the result of a senseless dispute between the child’s mother and a group of individuals," O'Hara said.

"We are confident that these arrests will close out this incident, and that there is no threat to the community."

These charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

