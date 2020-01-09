Authorities: Newark Officers Turned Off Cameras In Attempt To Conceal Motor Vehicle Pursuit

A pair of Newark police officers were remanded to administrative duties after violating protocol during a motor vehicle pursuit, authorities said.

The officers turned off their dash- and body-cams, and failed to report the pursuit, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The violations came to light during an investigation by the transparency and risk analysis team, a sub-unit of the Newark Police Division’s Office of Professional Standards.

The actions of the officers -- who both have two years' tenure -- have been referred to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Ambrose did not disclose any details regarding the incident.

“I have zero-tolerance for this type of questionable behavior,” Ambrose said. “Every member of the Newark Police Division knows how hard we have worked to build the public’s trust.

"Policy violations like this erode that trust, and these officers -- and any others who think they can bend the rules—will be thoroughly investigated.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.