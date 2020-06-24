Authorities: Newark Man In Stolen Car Nabbed In Pair Of Bloomfield Shootings

A 19-year-old Newark man was driving a stolen car when he shot two people who were both hospitalized last weekend in Bloomfield, authorities said.

Tre Byrd was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapon possession and more in connection with both Friday night shootings, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel A. DeMaio said Wednesday.

One victim had been shot in the shoulder and was lying in the street with an electric scooter between his legs on Arlington Avenue near Federal Plaza around 10 p.m. Friday, DeMaio said.

The man, who had a pool of blood near his shoulder, was flashing his cell phone's flash light at officers patrolling nearby, DeMaio said.

When the officers approached, the man told them he couldn't feel his legs. The officers rendered first aid after identifying the bullet wound in his shoulder, DeMaio said. The victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark for treatment.

While on the scene, officers were notified that another man had been shot in the torso while locking a gate to the entrance of 120 Arlington Avenue, DeMaio said. The man drove himself to Saint Michael's Hospital in Newark for treatment, authorities said.

An investigation identified Byrd as a suspect in a stolen vehicle. Byrd was arrested Tuesday, DeMaio said. He was being held at the Essex County Jail as of Wednesday.

