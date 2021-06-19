Contact Us
Authorities ID Driver Killed In I-280 Crash

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 67-year-old Newark man died on a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 280.

A Chrysler passenger car was heading east when it was struck by a westbound Chevy Silverado  near mile post 13.5 in Newark around 4 a.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

A Nissan Juke -- traveling behind the Chrysler -- struck the Chrysler and then the front of the Chevy struck the Nissan, Marchan said.

The Chrysler and Nissan struck the right concrete curb.

The Chrysler driver, Jerome C. Branham, died in the crash.

The Chevy driver, a 21-year-old from Kinnelon, suffered moderate injuries while the driver and passenger of the Nissan suffered moderate injuries.

