Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Florida Shooting That Killed 25-Year-Old Essex County Man

Cecilia Levine
Michael Cappella and Solomon Cohen
Michael Cappella and Solomon Cohen Photo Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/GoFundMe photo

A 19-year-old gunman was arrested in a shooting that killed a 25-year-old Essex County man and hurt another in Florida, authorities said.

Michael Cappella, 19, of Plant City, FL, admitted to authorities at the scene that he shot at Solomon Cohen and his passenger around 2 a.m. last Tuesday, WFLA reports.

Cohen, an Orange native, apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed, the outlet said citing the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Cappella and the victims apparently had an interaction before the shooting, but authorities did not comment further on that.

A GoFundMe for Cohen's funeral expenses had raised more than $1,300 as of Sunday night.

"This man had no regard for what would happen to those around him when he fired his weapon," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"Not only did he take a life and seriously injure another person, but many others could have been injured if the victim’s vehicle had crashed into others on the road."

Click here for more from WFLA.

