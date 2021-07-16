$5K Reward Offered In Newark Homicide

Authorities in Essex County are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a homicide in Newark earlier this year.

Investigators are seeking public assistance to arrest Rahdee Bennett also known as "Shake," for his apparent involvement in a homicide that occurred on April 17 at 166 South 7th Street.

The incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Essex County Sheriff's Department Crime Stoppers at 973-621-4111 or www.essexsheriff.com/crime-stoppers.

People can also contact Newark Police Crime Stoppers 877-695-8477, or the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Tips Line 877-847-7432.

