$5K Reward Offered In East Orange Homicide

Jillian Pikora
Person of interest
Person of interest Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A reward is being offered for the person who shot and killed a man unloading groceries from a family member's car.

Troy Traynham, 59, of East Orange, was shot outside his Chestnut Street apartment on Sept. 18.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m.

No arrests have been made. 

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura have announced that the Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this murder.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking help in identifying a person of interest pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential. 

